Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Maribel Aber is CNN'S Money Matters correspondent.

She was once the vice president of the NASDAQ MarketSite, home of the NASDAQ Opening Bell.

She covers personal finance and the economy, and how it affects you.

Maribel joins us live from New York City every morning at 8:12 a.m., but she joined us live in studio on Friday so we could get to know her better.