× Handler of Butler Blue III in need of new kidney, seeking donor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man at the other end of Butler Blue III’s leash needs a new kidney and he’s reaching out on social media to find it.

It a tweet sent out over the weekend, Michael Kaltenmark said he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease about 20 years ago. The medication he was prescribed has damaged his kidneys.

I need a kidney. Could be yours, someone you know, or even a complete stranger. I just need a kidney donation. So if you’re interested, visit https://t.co/z37rNJjrBL. From there, click the Living Kidney Donation button, scroll down, fill out the form, and include my name. pic.twitter.com/QI9C7RMiGX — Michael Kaltenmark (@MSKaltenmark) April 27, 2019

Over the past year, Kaltenmark’s kidney function has dropped, so now he needs a transplant or may need to go through dialysis. He’s reaching out to the community to find his match.

“Fortunately, a lot of people over the past 24-48 hours have come out of the woodwork, really jumping at the chance to give me a kidney, so I’m feeling really good about it,” said Kaltenmark. “I think we’ll find a great match, and life will go on as we know it.”

As of Monday night, Kaltenmark’s tweet has over 800 retweets and his Facebook post has more than 500 shares.

Kaltenmark says he’s overwhelmed with all the support he’s already received and thankful for everyone who has reached out.

“It speaks volumes about mankind,” said Kaltenmark.

All it takes is a blood test to start the process to see if you’re a match. Click here for more information on becoming a donor.