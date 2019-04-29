× Homicide investigation launched after man found dead on Indy’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say one person died Monday morning in an incident on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to the scene in the 3700 block of Baltimore Avenue, near East 37th Street and North Keystone Avenue, just after 8:30 a.m. A male victim was found suffering from “undisclosed trauma,” police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.