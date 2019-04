× Hugh Jackman will bring world tour to Indianapolis in October

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hugh Jackman is bringing his “The Man. The Music. The Show.” world tour to Indianapolis this fall. You can see him live at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on October 12.

Presale begins at 10 a.m. today. Anyone can buy tickets this Friday starting at 10.

According to the tour’s website, there will be a live orchestra and hit songs from “The Greatest Showman,” “Les Misérables,” “The Boy From Oz,” and more.