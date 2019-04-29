Indianapolis ceremony to honor life, legacy of Richard Lugar

April 29, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A ceremony in Indianapolis will honor the life and legacy of former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar.

The ceremony takes place around midday Monday at the recently-dedicated Richard G. Lugar Plaza, located on the south side of the City-County Building. Indiana Eric Holcomb, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and others are scheduled to participate in the memorial event.

Lugar, a foreign policy expert and longtime Republican senator from Indiana, died Sunday at age 87.

Holcomb has directed flags across Indiana to be flown at half-staff to honor Lugar. Holcomb’s office says flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Lugar’s funeral, which has not yet been announced. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents to lower their flags to half-staff as well to honor Lugar.

