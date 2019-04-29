× INDOT begins construction on NW corner of I-465 next week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation says they will begin construction on the northwest quadrant of I-465 next week.

INDOT says they will be using the summer to repair interstate damaged from several bitter winters and freeze/thaw cycles.

Crews will begin work on the northwest corner of I-465 between 56th Street and U.S. 31 on May 6. The department hopes to have repairs completed by the end of October if weather allows.

INDOT released the following details regarding the construction work and road closures.

Segment 1 Mid-May to beginning of September

I-465 NB & SB from 56th Street to 96th Street

Work will be done weeknights and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Northbound lanes and from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Southbound lanes.

Crews will be milling and repaving in this area.

There will be various lane closures in both directions. At least one lane will be open in each direction, but both NB and SB lanes could be affected at the same time. Segment 2 Late July to end of October

I-465 EB & WB from 96th Street to U.S. 31

Work will be done weeknights and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Eastbound lanes and 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Westbound lanes.

Crews will be milling and repaving in this area.

There will be various lane closures in both directions. At least one lane will be open in each direction, but both EB and WB lanes could be affected at the same time.

