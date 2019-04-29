Everybody has those days where it's hard to get up and go to work, run errands, or complete simple everyday tasks. If it's happening more than usual, Carol the Coach has a few tips to help. She stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to talk about the three things you can do to beat "life fatigue," along with the signs that everyday burnout could be a sign of something more serious.
Life coach discusses ways to beat “life fatigue”
