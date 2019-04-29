× Man accused of assaulting woman, throwing dog from second floor balcony

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled and beat a woman before throwing her puppy from a second floor balcony.

Shane Lintner, 28, is facing simple assault, strangulation and cruelty to animals charges for the incident, according to WPMT.

On April 24 around 12:45 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of Eby Chiques Road in Mount Joy for a reported domestic incident in progress.

Upon arrival, police met with the victim, who had fled the home during the dispute and was waiting in the street while holding a small dog.

The victim told police that Lintner was intoxicated and got into a fight with her.

During the fight, Lintner grabbed the victim by the throat, choked her and threw her to the ground.

The victim told police that when she fled the home, Lintner threw her puppy from a second floor balcony of the home to the ground.

According to the criminal complaint, the puppy first impacted a car before falling to the concrete.

Despite the dog leaving a dent in the car, puppy was not injured and the victim did not require medical treatment at the scene.

Lintner was taken into custody and remanded to Lancaster County Prison on $25,000 bail.