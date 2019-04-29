New retirement home for elderly homeless dogs opens in Missouri

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – A very unique retirement home just opened in Missouri—it’s for older dogs who don’t get adopted from shelters.

Shep's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary opened a few weeks ago in a Kansas City suburb, WDAF-TV reports.

Founder Russell Clothier told WDAF-TV that he came up with the idea after he started volunteering at shelters and saw elderly dogs never finding a new home.

"Why are you still here?" Clothier said. "We need to get you out of here. You need to be spending your golden days in retirement."

Clothier bought a house and renovated it. He added special dog showers and kennels for around 20 dogs to be housed together. There is also a large yard for them to wander around.

The shelter says volunteers and donations are needed to assist with long-term operation. You can find more information about donating to the shelter here.

