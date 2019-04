× Person dies after getting hit by semi on SB I-65 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – A person died after getting hit by a semi on SB I-65 in Jackson County.

The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. about five miles south of Columbus.

It’s unclear as to why the person was on the interstate.

Police say all lanes of SB I-65 will remain closed for the next few hours while they investigate.

In the meantime you can use SR-58 EB to SB SR 11, then re-enter SB I-65 in Seymour.