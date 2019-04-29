Police search Indianapolis home where missing 8-month-old girl was last seen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities conducted a search Monday at the home where missing 8-month-old Amiah Robertson was last seen.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the home in the 200 block of S. Holmes Ave. shortly before 2 p.m.

IMPD won’t say if there are new developments in the death of Amiah, but they say their activity Monday is a follow-up on an investigation.

Police at the scene say officers are searching inside and outside of the home, and the search includes cadaver dogs.

IMPD began investigating Amiah’s disappearance on March 16 when family reported her missing. There haven’t been many updates since police declared the case a homicide on March 23.

Investigators say Amiah was last seen alive with 20-year-old Robert Lyons at 1:15 p.m. on March 9. Robert told Amiah’s mother, Amber Robertson, that Amiah was with the babysitter, according to police. The babysitter reportedly denies that Amiah was with her.

Lyons is considered a suspect in Amiah’s disappearance, but detectives are not actively seeking him. Detectives are urging anyone with information on Lyons’ movements between March 9 and March 16, while he was driving a 1996 Maroon Isuzu Rodeo SUV in poor condition, in the area near Mickley Ave. and Rockville Rd. on March 9, between 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., to call 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317.262.TIPS (8477).