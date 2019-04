× UPDATE: Ellettsville police say Silver Alert canceled for missing woman

ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a 70-year-old woman who was previously reported missing.

Officials say the Silver Alert has been cancelled but are not releasing any further information at this time.

The Elliotsville Police Department was investigating the woman’s disappearance after she was last seen around noon Monday. Police believed she may have been in extreme danger.