× Soggy spring pattern to continue for May’s open

WETTEST SPRING IN YEARS

Rainfall was light Monday as we reached six straight days of at least a trace of rain in central Indiana. The total of 1.68″ is 2.75″ above normal and boosts spring 2019 to the wettest spring in six years. Some local rainfall amounts per radar estimates that I’m posting below are in excess of 3 to 4″ in northeast-central Indiana.

The wet spring is already having a impact on area farmers. Thus far only 2% of the corn crop has been planted, that is well below the normal of 17%.

MORE RAIN COMING

Monday was a perfect example of how a rainy forecast doesn’t always mean a washout or a all day rain. May rain-free hours will persist into the evening with new showers likely to develop very late. At this time, showers may emerge again starting around midnight. April will close with showers and a few thunderstorms likely roaming early in the day and diminishing be early afternoon. At this time areal coverage may near 30% early in the day.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to reach their peak in coverage this Thursday at nearly 50%. While a daily rain chance is in the forecast the coverage will then lower considerably as we enter the weekend. At this distance we cannot rule out rain entirely Saturday, especially early for the mini-marathon but it is looking promising. We will monitor.

STRONG WARM UP FOR MAY

The pesky front will lift north early Wednesday and as we first forecast last week, temperatures will surge and may even reach the 80-degree mark Wednesday. There has been one 80-degree day this year and 11 days above 70°, 5 more than last year at this time.