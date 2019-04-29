× Turns warmer and more humid; while dodging rain and storms through the week!

The unsettled pattern continues with heavy clouds and spotty showers in the mix today! Although showers and a few storms will pass across the state, plenty of dry time will be in the mix for some too, especially southern half. Southwest winds will become steady, as well, helping to move our temperatures back to seasonal levels of 68°, south of I-70, 70’s will be likely by 5:00 pm. The Indy Indians are back home again, for a long home stretch, and it appears dry-time should be expected for this evening’s game.

Spotty storms will be in play the next few days, along with passing showers, as warmth builds and humidity climbs! Highly recommend downloading our FOX59 “Weather Authority App”, this way you can check the radar often when planning your outdoor practices and yard-work!