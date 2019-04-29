× UPDATE: Police are questioning person of interest in Zionsville trail murder

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Police say they have brought in one person for questing regarding Sunday’s Zionsville trail murder.

This update comes after police executed a search warrant at the Walnut Hills House apartment complex on Poplar Street in Zionsville.

Police say no one is under arrest at this time.

“Our investigators are still working the case, along with our partners, it’s unfolding as we speak. Don’t know if there’s any relationship to the victim, don’t know if it’s a random act, we just don’t know,” said Zionsville Police Chief Robert Knox.

A 23-year-old man was found dead early Sunday morning in Zionsville in a small retention pond on the Rail Trail near the Quail Run Apartments.

The man, identified as Samuel Thomas Bennett, of Zionsville, died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.