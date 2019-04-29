× UPDATE: Zionsville man killed while jogging on trail, police don’t believe it was a robbery

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – Samuel Thomas Bennett, 23, went for a jog on Zionsville’s Rail Trail early Sunday morning—something he frequently did.

People near the trail called police to report hearing gunshots around 6 a.m. Officers searched the area, but they initially found nothing.

Police received another call from a nearby resident about an hour later. A man spotted Bennett’s body in a retention pond while looking out on his apartment’s balcony.

Bennett was found right behind city hall and just a block from the police department.

He died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say he left his phone in his car, and there’s no indication his death was part of a robbery.

Zionsville Police Chief Robert Knox says the city’s last homicide was a few years ago.

They are still searching for the shooter, and Knox is telling residents to be vigilant.

“I would be very worried right now, you know, we just don’t have this solved. We don’t know exactly what happened, so absolutely you want to stay on your toes,” said Zionsville Police Chief Robert Knox.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police.