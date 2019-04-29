The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and it's time to think about keeping your kids safe when they're cooling off. Coral Detection Systems has created a new gadget in hopes of preventing accidental drownings. Rich Demuro found out how it uses artificial intelligence to detect what's happening in your backyard pool.
Using technology to prevent drownings
