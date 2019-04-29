Using technology to prevent drownings

The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and it's time to think about keeping your kids safe when they're cooling off. Coral Detection Systems has created a new gadget in hopes of preventing accidental drownings. Rich Demuro found out how it uses artificial intelligence to detect what's happening in your backyard pool.

