Wrestlers Help in Fight Against Cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legends of the WWE, ECW and Impact Wrestling will be in central Indiana for a special event on May 4th. Current stars from various promotions and Ohio Valley Wrestling will also be performing at the "May the 4th Be With You" show.

It's all to help 12-year-old Brady Armstrong who is in a fight for his life. The Fall Creek Intermediate 6th grader was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma earlier this year.

You can buy tickets at Farmers Insurance on Olio Road in Fishers. All proceeds from the event will go to help Brady and his family in their time of need.

Kevin Thorn Fertig, formerly Mordecai in the WWE, and Anthony Busack from the Brady Destroys Cancer Fund joined the weekend show to talk about the one night only event.