Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Agave Bar & Grill serves a variety of authentic Mexican dishes for lunch, dinner and cocktails. Also, enjoy our full bar with a large selection of margaritas, beers and wines. Dine-in and carry-out available. Enjoy free wi-fi and outdoor seating. Parking is available at the front and back of the restaurant. Ask us about Catering!

For your chance to buy a $50 gift certificate for just $25, click here.