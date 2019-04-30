× Closures continue on I-65 NB as INDOT repairs damage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation will close roads this week to continue construction on I-65 NB.

The road work is a part of INDOT’s effort to gradually repair winter damage caused by the past freeze/thaw cycles.

The department released the following details regarding their road construction schedule.

Wednesday, May 1 Crews will be out marking and preparing for weekend construction. Segment 3 (South Split to the North Split) will have the 3 left lanes closed on I-65 N. One lane will remain open.

All ramps in the segment will remain open. Thursday, May 2 Crews will be out marking and preparing for weekend construction. Segment 3 (South Split to the North Split) will have the 3 left lanes closed on I-65 N. One lane will remain open.

All ramps in the segment will remain open. Friday, May 3 Crews will begin milling, patching and paving this weekend. They will also start joint repair removal. Segment 2 (I-465 to south split) all northbound lanes on I-65 will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

(I-465 to south split) all northbound lanes on I-65 will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Segment 1 (Southport Rd to I-465) 3 northbound lanes on I-65 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be able to access both directions of I-465.

(Southport Rd to I-465) 3 northbound lanes on I-65 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be able to access both directions of I-465. Ramps from Southport Rd to I-65 NB will be closed. Ramps from I-65 NB to Southport Rd will remain open.

Segment 3 (South Split to the North Split) all northbound lanes on I-65 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Detour During the full closures, drivers are encouraged to take I-465 W to I-70 E if they need to get downtown. The last exit they will be able to use to get to downtown streets on I-70 E is the Illinois St./Meridian St. exit (79B). To get back to I-65 N, take I-465 W all the way up to I-65 N.

INDOT says construction on I-65 is expected to last through August.

Check back with FOX59 for more news and updates on road closures.