Closures continue on I-65 NB as INDOT repairs damage

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation will close roads this week to continue construction on I-65 NB.

The road work is a part of INDOT’s effort to gradually repair winter damage caused by the past freeze/thaw cycles.

The department released the following details regarding their road construction schedule.

Wednesday, May 1

Crews will be out marking and preparing for weekend construction.

  • Segment 3 (South Split to the North Split) will have the 3 left lanes closed on I-65 N. One lane will remain open.
  • 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday morning
  • All ramps in the segment will remain open.

Thursday, May 2

Crews will be out marking and preparing for weekend construction.

  • Segment 3 (South Split to the North Split) will have the 3 left lanes closed on I-65 N. One lane will remain open.
  • 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday morning
  • All ramps in the segment will remain open.

Friday, May 3

Crews will begin milling, patching and paving this weekend. They will also start joint repair removal.

  • Segment 2 (I-465 to south split) all northbound lanes on I-65 will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.
  • Segment 1 (Southport Rd to I-465) 3 northbound lanes on I-65 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be able to access both directions of I-465.
  • Ramps from Southport Rd to I-65 NB will be closed. Ramps from I-65 NB to Southport Rd will remain open.
  • Segment 3 (South Split to the North Split) all northbound lanes on I-65 will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday.

Detour

During the full closures, drivers are encouraged to take I-465 W to I-70 E if they need to get downtown. The last exit they will be able to use to get to downtown streets on I-70 E is the Illinois St./Meridian St. exit (79B).

To get back to I-65 N, take I-465 W all the way up to I-65 N.

(Photo By INDOT)

INDOT says construction on I-65 is expected to last through August.

