× Colts add veteran running back Spencer Ware

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. ­ The Indianapolis Colts declined to address their running back position during the NFL Draft.

They had other ideas.

The team added ground support Tuesday by signing veteran free agent Spencer Ware. The 5’10”, 229-pounder had visited the Colts prior to the draft. Jay Ajayi also visited Indy.

As is the case with most post-draft free-agent signings, Ware signed a one-year contract. According to NFL Network, the deal is for $1.305 million with incentives that could push the value to $2.05 million.

Ware, 27, joins a backfield that includes Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and Jonathon Williams.

He was a sixth-round pick of Seattle in 2013 who has rushed for 1,580 yards and 11 TDs while spending time with the Seahawks (’13) and Kansas City. In 2018, Ware appeared in 13 games, two as a starter, and finished with 246 yards and two TDs on 51 rushes and 224 yards on 20 receptions.

The Colts also waived safety Isaiah Johnson and defensive tackle DeShawn Williams and released wide receiver James Wright.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51