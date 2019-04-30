× Dodging showers while temperatures warm; Saturday’s mini still calling for some showers!

Cloudy skies remain heavily intact across the state, while showers remain weak but around. Not as cool, out-the-door, and mainly dry to begin your morning rush. Much like yesterday (Monday), dry hours will be expected and enjoyed today, while temperatures remain seasonal, nearing 70° by 5 pm. This afternoon, will likely bring our best chance of showers for your hometown, around 30% for our viewing area.

Warmest of the week on the way tomorrow (Wednesday) on gusty southwest winds! Spotty storms will be in the mix, but again, dry hours too…

Cooler air will begin to work in by Friday (behind the cold front) and through Saturday. By Friday evening, showers will advance from the west and could impact early Saturday for the 500 mini-marathon.