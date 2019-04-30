Kokomo couple barely misses bullets shot through their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo couple has a dangerously close call after dodging a dozen bullets aimed at their home. Police are looking for the shooter who opened fire late Monday night.

There’s a single shot through the TV screen. A hanging mirror is now shattered. And there are bullet holes all over the living room wall.

“It’s just unbelievable,” said Shelonda Welch, a victim.

Monday night around 11 o’clock, as Shelonda Welch and her fiancée were getting ready for bed they heard gunfire and breaking glass.

“We thought someone may be trying to break into the house until there were more gunshots,” said Welch.

A bullet went through the bedroom wall and hit the headboard, just inches away from where the couple was before hitting the floor.

“We could’ve been dead last night. We could have died,” said Welch.

Kokomo Police tell FOX59 they have no reason to believe this home was targeted, but Welch isn’t sure.

“I don’t think it was a random thing because no one else’s home has been vandalized or shot at. I just want them to know this is serious, and I’m going to the fullest extent with it,” said Welch.

A few years ago, Welch left Chicago to get away from the violence. Now she’s caught in the crossfire as tomorrow marks one year since she’s moved into her home on Elm.

“I don’t want to leave my home, but I don’t know what is safe. I don’t know if it’s going to happen again,” said Welch.

She’s still scared and sad that people so easily pick up a gun and pull the trigger without thinking of the consequences on the other end.

“It’s all out of cowardness, if you have to use a gun or any type of weapon, then you’re a coward. We’re here defenseless,” said Welch.

So far, Kokomo Police don’t have any suspects. This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help detectives call Kokomo Police.