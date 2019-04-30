Make a giant version of your favorite oatmeal cream pies
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Ingredients
For the cookies
- 1 1/4 cup flour
- 1 cup quick oats
- 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the maple cinnamon cream filling
- 1/2 cup Challenge butter, softened
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 2 Tablespoons heavy cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon maple extract
- 1/4 teaspoons salt
Directions
For the oatmeal cookies
- Preheat oven to 340 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Combine flour, quick oats, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in medium bowl and set aside.
- Mix together brown sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract. Slowly add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix until dough forms.
- Spray 2 8×8 round cake pans and evenly distribute the dough between the two pans.
- Pat dough down in the center of the pan so it makes a circle shape. Don’t try to stretch the dough so it reaches the edges—just pat down in the center. It will spread as it bakes.
For the maple cinnamon cream filling
- Using a mixer, beat butter on high speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Slowly add powdered sugar and beat until combined. Add the cream, vanilla extract, maple extract, and salt.
- To assemble, take one of the cookies and turn it upside down so the bottom is facing up. Spread buttercream on cookie. Carefully lay the second cookie on top.