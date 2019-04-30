Make a giant version of your favorite oatmeal cream pies

Posted 5:58 AM, April 30, 2019, by

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients

For the cookies

  • 1 1/4 cup flour
  • 1 cup quick oats
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup Challenge butter, melted
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the maple cinnamon cream filling

  • 1/2 cup Challenge butter, softened
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 2 Tablespoons heavy cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon maple extract
  • 1/4 teaspoons salt

Directions

For the oatmeal cookies

  1. Preheat oven to 340 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Combine flour, quick oats, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in medium bowl and set aside.
  3. Mix together brown sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract. Slowly add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix until dough forms.
  4. Spray 2 8×8 round cake pans and evenly distribute the dough between the two pans.
  5. Pat dough down in the center of the pan so it makes a circle shape. Don’t try to stretch the dough so it reaches the edges—just pat down in the center. It will spread as it bakes.

For the maple cinnamon cream filling

  1. Using a mixer, beat butter on high speed until creamy, about 3 minutes. Slowly add powdered sugar and beat until combined. Add the cream, vanilla extract, maple extract, and salt.
  2. To assemble, take one of the cookies and turn it upside down so the bottom is facing up. Spread buttercream on cookie. Carefully lay the second cookie on top.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.