Marvel’s impact on the film industry

Posted 12:32 PM, April 30, 2019

It's all the talk after the weekend! Marvel's newest movie, Avengers: Endgame. Breaking more than 20 box office records. The opening weekend is the biggest domestic debut ever! So, why should you care? We're breaking down the financial impact marvel movies have on the film industry and the products you buy. Jordan Schwartz, partner with Strategic Wealth Designers, joining us now.

