‘We found nothing’: Police wrap up search of home where baby Amiah Robertson was last seen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For the second day in a row, investigators are searching a home on Indy’s near west side in connection with missing baby Amiah Robertson.

They say nothing was found and are leaving the scene today.

The home is on South Holmes Avenue, and it’s where the 8-month-old girl was last seen. Yesterday, police arrived at the home to carry out a search warrant.

They said there wasn't a tip or call that led them back to the home, only that it was a follow-up on the investigation.

Police searched inside and out of the home for hours yesterday using cadaver dogs and the crime lab.

A neighbor tells us police never left last night, and there were at least two officers patrolling the home at all times.

The UIndy crew arrived and unloaded their gear around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

On Tuesday, IMPD Deputy Chief Chris Bailey confirmed they had found nothing at the home and were leaving.

“Unfortunately I don’t have any good news that’s going to bring any closure to this family or the community,” said Bailey. “I also want to tell the family that we’re not going to stop until we find the truth and uncover what exactly happened in this case and bring them some closure.”

Bailey said there are people who know what happened to the baby.

"What’s unfortunate about this whole thing is that there are people that know. There are people that know exactly what happened to Amiah, where she’s at, and they don’t have the moral courage to come forward and say what needs to be said. And that’s disappointing. It’s disappointing as a citizen, it’s disappointing as a human being,” he said.

Robert Lyons, the baby's father, is believed to be involved in the disappearance. He still has an active warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips can be left anonymously.