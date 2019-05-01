Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl missing from southern Michigan

Posted 6:21 AM, May 1, 2019, by

Calista Kay Rose, left, and Leroy Chrispens, right

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. – An Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old girl missing from Kalamazoo County, Michigan.

Calista Kay Rose was last seen on Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. in Galesburg, which is about 40 miles from the Indiana border.

The girl was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a pink winter coat.

She may be with 45-year-old Samuel Leroy Chrispens. He is believed to be driving a gray 2011 Chrysler car with Michigan license plate 1MCW51.

If you see them, please call Michigan State Police Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551 or Kalamazoo County sheriff’s office at 269-383-8722 or dial 911.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.