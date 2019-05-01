× Free entry to Indiana state parks on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Every day is a great day to go to Indiana state park properties, but there’s extra incentive to visit them this upcoming week.

“Visit Indiana Week” is May 5 through May 11. The event, which is put on by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development, encourages people to get out and see what the Hoosier state has to offer.

State parks will participate by offering promotions and posting stories about different properties on social media. From tasty treats to reminders of Indiana’s past to beautiful scenery, there will be a reason to take part in this week-long event every day.

State Parks Sunday, May 5 – Enjoy free admission to state parks, state forest recreation areas, and Interlake off-road riding area. Check out the “What’s New” list for each state park at stateparks.IN.gov/9447.htm to see projects that park staff have been working on over the winter for your use and enjoyment.

– Enjoy free admission to state parks, state forest recreation areas, and Interlake off-road riding area. Check out the “What’s New” list for each state park at stateparks.IN.gov/9447.htm to see projects that park staff have been working on over the winter for your use and enjoyment. Get Moving Monday, May 6 – Visit one of seven properties offering a two-for-one two-hour kayak or canoe rental all week (Chain O’Lakes, Potato Creek, Ouabache, Summit Lake, Whitewater Memorial, Shakamak, Lincoln, Versailles state parks). Get your coupon at here.

– Visit one of seven properties offering a two-for-one two-hour kayak or canoe rental all week (Chain O’Lakes, Potato Creek, Ouabache, Summit Lake, Whitewater Memorial, Shakamak, Lincoln, Versailles state parks). Get your coupon at here. Tasty Tuesday, May 7 – Visit one of the seven state park inn restaurants for 10 percent off your Tuesday meal. Get a coupon for the inn you want to visit here.

– Visit one of the seven state park inn restaurants for 10 percent off your Tuesday meal. Get a coupon for the inn you want to visit here. Wayback Wednesday, May 8 – Visit a state park, find a historic building or structure, and post a photo of it on the State Parks Facebook page to be entered in a drawing for a 2019 annual pass to use this season.

– Visit a state park, find a historic building or structure, and post a photo of it on the State Parks Facebook page to be entered in a drawing for a 2019 annual pass to use this season. Thirsty Thursday, May 9 – Visit an Indiana State Park waterfall, take a photo or selfie, and post it on the State Parks Facebook page to be entered in a drawing for a 2019 annual pass.

– Visit an Indiana State Park waterfall, take a photo or selfie, and post it on the State Parks Facebook page to be entered in a drawing for a 2019 annual pass. Family Fun Friday, May 10 – Learn how to check out an Adventure Backpack at Mounds State Park by watching the State Parks Facebook page. Get started on the 11 activities listed in the Indiana Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights. See the list here.

– Learn how to check out an Adventure Backpack at Mounds State Park by watching the State Parks Facebook page. Get started on the 11 activities listed in the Indiana Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights. See the list here. Sweet Saturday, May 11 – Get a free slice of sugar cream pie with any meal purchase at any Indiana State Park Inn. Get your coupon, which is valid for Saturday, May 11 only, here.

Inn and camping discounts continue through much of May. Stay two consecutive nights and get 25 percent off through May 24 when you make reservations at indianainns.com by using the Spring Savings rate, and get 25 percent off camping Sunday- Wednesday through May 22 when you make reservations at camp.IN.gov by using promo code SPRING19.