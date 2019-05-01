Kings Island offering free admission for kids for limited time

Posted 9:08 AM, May 1, 2019

File image

KINGS ISLAND, Ohio — For a limited time, kids can get a free ticket to Kings Island.

The Ohio amusement park is offering free tickets for kids between May 3 and June 14 with the purchase of an adult admission.

The offer applies to kids ages 3 and over who are under 4 feet tall, according to the Kings Island website. It’s valid for online purchases of an adult ticket for $52.99. You can learn more here.

You can click here to check out the different rides and attractions at the amusement park.

