Mario Andretti exhibit opens at the IMS Museum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man synonymous with the Indy 500 will not only be celebrated at the speedway this May, but a special exhibit is open to enjoy the racing career of Mario Andretti.

Called “Mario Andretti: ICON,” the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum now houses a unique collection of 23 cars representing significant milestones in his auto racing history, including a replica of the Brawner Hawk from Mario’s 1969 Indianapolis win.

Jason Vansickle, the curator of vehicles for the museum says the 50th anniversary of his 500 victory is a perfect time to enjoy one of the most popular drivers worldwide.

“If you’re a fan of Mario or just the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, we have his first sprint car, a champion dirt track car, some of Mario’s Can-Am cars and a few Formula One cars Mario drove to success,” said Vansickle.

The exhibit kicks off the month-long celebration of Andretti’s 1969 500 win, a 50-year golden anniversary.

“Mario’s found the fountain of youth,” said Vansisckle. “His last IndyCar season was in 1994, but he never really retired. He’s still driving the two-seater.”

Along with the Andretti cars, there are some of his fire suits, books, and helmets that helped lead Mario to global fame from leaving Italy at the age of 15 to his on-track success out of his base in Nazareth, Pennsylvania.