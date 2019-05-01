May is National Drowning Prevention Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many locals pools open this month--May 25 for several Indianapolis city pools! May is also National Drowning Prevention Month, which means it's the perfect time to make sure the children in your life know how to swim.

Lindsay Thayer, owner of Aqua-Tots North and a certified master water safety instructor, and Kathleen Broady, the grandmother of two swim students, joined FOX59 Morning News to answer questions about swimming lessons.

Aqua-Tots' mission is to help prevent drownings by working with the community to provide a standard of excellence in teaching children and adults water safety.

Pricing:

One Child (call for sibling discounts)

1 lesson/week $88 per month

2 lessons/week $156 per month

3 lessons/week $224 per month

Private & semi-private classes are also available

If you would like more information on how to sign up for swim instruction, check out the Aqua-Tots North Indianapolis location that Lindsay owns with her husband.