More humid with rain and storm threat to open May

We may be lacking sunshine today but we’re still heating up. Warm air is streaming in from the southwest and afternoon temperatures have already made it to the low and mid 70’s for many of us.

Air temperature isn’t the only thing on the rise. You may have noticed it’s feeling a bit muggy outside. That’s because dew points have jumped into the 60’s today. That’s up a good 10 to 15 degrees higher than they were yesterday.

This southwesterly flow that’s pumping in the warmer/moist air will help further destabilize the atmosphere as we head into the afternoon. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be on the rise, however, not everyone gets wet. These showers and storms will be hit and miss for many of us and the bulk of the rain will stay in our southern and eastern counties.

Our daily rain/storm threat continues into Thursday. As the frontal boundary moves east, more widespread rain and thunderstorm activity will work through the area. A few strong storms are possible with the main threats being gusty winds, lightning and heavy downpours at times.

After a soggy April, the outlook for May is also on the wet side. So far, Spring 2019 is running more than 2 inches above average, with more rain to come.