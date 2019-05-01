INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Fresh produce, farm fresh eggs, and fresh-picked flowers are up for sale on downtown streets. The Original Farmers' Market is back open at City Market, and Sherman went to see what vendors are offering this spring.
Original Farmers’ Market opens for the season downtown
