Police confirm remains found in northwestern Indiana pond belonged to missing Avon mom

Najah Ferrell

Najah Ferrell (Photo Courtesy of the Ferrell family)

AVON, Ind. – The Avon Police Department confirms the human foot found in a Crown Point pond did indeed belong to missing mother, Najah Ferrell.

The remains were found in early April by a man who caught it while fishing.

While police used a tattoo on the foot to preliminarily identify it as Ferrell’s, they were awaiting DNA testing before officially confirming it belonged to her.

Police say DNA analysis by the Indiana State Police Lab has now confirmed what they initially gathered.

Ferrell, 30, was last seen March 15. Officials have found her car and various items that belonged to Ferrell, but still don’t know what happened to the mother of five.

The investigation into her disappearance is still ongoing.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to Ferrell’s disappearance is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

