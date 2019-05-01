Police in Marion searching for armed robber

MARION, Ind. — A man robbed a gas station at gunpoint early Monday morning in Marion, police say.

At 1:57 a.m. on April 29, 2019, Marion police officers responded to the Marathon gas station at 2204 W. 9th St. A 27-year-old employee showed the responding officers the video surveillance footage.

The video shows an armed robber with a tall, slender build, wearing dark-colored clothes including a bandanna covering his mouth and brandishing a black handgun. The man is also seen taking various in-store items and some cash.

The investigation remains active and police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call the Marion Police Department 765-662-9981 or 765-662-TIPS (8477).