WATCH LIVE: Public memorial service honors life of former US Sen. Birch Bayh

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The public is gathering at the Indiana Statehouse to honor the life of former Indiana Senator Birch Bayh at his memorial service.

Bayh died in March at age 91 at his home in Maryland.

Family and state leaders will reflect on his legacy of public service. Governor Eric Holcomb, House Speaker Brian Bosma, Congressman André Carson, Purdue President Mitch Daniels, former Congressman Baron Hill, and Federal District Court Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson will be among those remembering Bayh’s accomplishments.

Bayh was a farmer turned legislator who won his first Senate term in 1962 and spent almost 30 years representing Indiana.

He wrote the landmark federal Title IX law banning discrimination against women in college admissions and sports.

He also sponsored the 25th and 26th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution while serving as a U.S. Senator.