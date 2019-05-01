× Warmer, more humid air has arrived! Rain threat remains into the weekend…

We finished the month of April with above average precipitation across central Indiana. Indianapolis received nearly five inches of rainfall (4.96”), which is more than one inch (1.15”) above average for the month. Since March 1, nearly 10 inches of rain has fallen in Indianapolis with almost 11 inches in the Bloomington area!

May is the wettest month of the year for Indianapolis with an average precipitation total at 5.05”. Based on the monthly outlook released by the Climate Prediction Center, above normal precipitation is looking favorable (33% to 40%) for Indiana.

A warmer start out-the-door here in Indianapolis, along with plenty of dry real estate! Overall, a great start to our Wednesday and first day of May. Much like the past 2 days, lots of dry time expected for today with rain/storms chances increasing by the afternoon/evening. These will be scattered about where some may not get rain all day, while others have heavy rain to contend with. One of the warmest on the way today too, with highs reaching the middle to upper 70’s. Enjoy! High dew points are back too, marking one our first humid days of 2019.

The unsettled pattern remains for Thursday and into Friday with additional rain and storms at times. More warmth on Thursday too before we cool back and dry out on Friday afternoon.

The 500 mini-marathon on Saturday still looks wet or at least with showers around. We are still working out the details but I would plan on some rain during your run. The heavier clouds will also make for a cooler day. Sunday should bring some sunshine and drier conditions. Be sure to check in on your weekend forecast in the days ahead!