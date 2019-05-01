World’s biggest bounce house coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The world’s biggest bounce house is coming to Indianapolis during the last two weekends of September.

Big Bounce America says its attraction has a 900 ft. long inflatable obstacle course, a giant maze, slides, ball bits, basketball hoops, and plenty of climbing walls.

The bounce house will be located at Waterman’s Family Farm at 7010 E. Raymond St. on the city’s southeast side.

The event is open to all ages, but it’s separated into four sessions.

All access tickets for the toddler session (ages 3 and under) go for $16.

All access tickets for the junior session (ages 7 and under) are $24.

All access tickets for the bigger kid session (15 and under) cost $24.

And, all access tickets for the adults session (ages 16 and up) are listed at $28.

There are no fees for spectators to enter the event grounds. Only those planning on bouncing on any of the inflatables require a ticket. This includes parents who are accompanying children.

