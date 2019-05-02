× 2-year-old boy killed when floodwater submerges car in Wabash County

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. – A 2-year-old boy died Thursday when the vehicle he was in became completely submerged by floodwater in Wabash County.

Law enforcement responded to the scene on Wabash County Road 925 South east of State Road 13 at about 1:40 p.m.

Investigators with Indiana State Police believe 22-year-old Anthonitte Carter of Indianapolis was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Impala eastbound when she passed a high water sign posted on the side of the road. She allegedly didn’t see the sign and drove into floodwater, which police say had completely covered the road.

Shortly after the vehicle entered the water, it was reportedly carried to the north side of County Road 925 South by the current. The Impala then became completely submerged.

Police say Carter was able to escape the vehicle, but her 2-year-old son, Eric Longer, tragically did not make it out.

“Despite Carter’s attempt to rescue her son, she was not able to free him,” police said.

Police say conservation officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and officers from the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office had to enter the floodwater to rescue Carter. She was struggling and purportedly did not know how to swim, according to police.

Divers located the Impala submerged in about 8 feet of water. It was recovered and the toddler was found dead inside.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.