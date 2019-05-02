Anderson parents turn teen in to police after robbery

ANDERSON, Ind. — A teenager admits to robbing a liquor store after arriving at the Anderson Police Department with his parents.

According to Anderson police, the teen confessed to a recent robbery at Save-On Liquor at 1403 Madison Ave.

Maj. Joel Sandefur explained that the young man came into the police station with his parents and turned himself in.

The 17-year-old faces charges of felony robbery, taking property by force or threatening the use of force while armed and Class B misdemeanor pointing a firearm. He will be charged as an adult.

