Author of ‘The Energy Within Us’ sits down with FOX59 to discuss trailblazing women

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hundreds of people are in downtown Indianapolis this week for the 42nd annual National Conference of the American Association of Blacks in Energy.

Part of the conference is highlighting five women breaking through the glass ceiling within the energy industry and you can read about their stories in a new book that’s going world-wide this week. It’s called “The Energy Within Us: An Illuminating Perspective from Five Trailblazers.”

Author Elizabeth Ann Atkins and one of the women profiled in the book, Joyce Hayes Giles, sat down with Fanchon Stinger on Wednesday to discuss the book’s themes.

Book sales will fund scholarships for female students pursuing science, technology, engineering and math careers, also known as STEM.