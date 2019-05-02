Be Our Guest at Queso’s Mexican Bar & Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are proud to have one of Mexico’s most diverse gastronomic traditional dishes to enjoy with family and friends. Opened by a local family, we want to show that Mexican food is more than tacos (though our tacos are amazing) and burritos, our food is fresh and interesting. Our Signature salsas house made, they are dynamite with different spice scales ranging from mild to very hot and our guacamole are particularly notable. During the weekends come and join us for brunch, we will surprise you and you will feel like you woke up in Mexico. Our vision is to provide you with a lifetime experience every time you visit us to try a little bit of Mexico and lets you forget that you are still in Indiana. We are proud to serve outstanding quality local food as once of our purpose is to encourage Indiana to grow. Bienvenidos a Queso’s.

