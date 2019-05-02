Boone County officers preparing to travel to D.C. for National Police Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Next week, Indiana law enforcement members will travel to Washington D.C. for National Police Week.

Among the officers will be members of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office who plan to honor Deputy Jacob Pickett, who was killed in the line of duty last year.

Sheriff Mike Nielsen stopped by FOX59 to discuss the trip Thursday.

“20,000 names of people that have given their life and paid that ultimate sacrifice and 148 will be honored this year when we’re out there and one of those will be in our own,” said Sheriff Nielsen. “It’s going to be difficult, we’re going to walk right alongside Jenn and Jake’s parents and make sure that we’re there for them and that will probably be the hardest of everything.”

He says it’s a way for the whole community to offer support.

“It’s not just the survivors coming together, it’s the public coming together out there to support the law enforcement, those in blue and brown and green that have paid that sacrifice,” Nielsen said.

Community donations helped make it possible for the department to attend police week and they’re already fundraising to return next year.