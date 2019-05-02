× Dense fog to impact Thursday morning’s commute

Guardian Radar may be quiet early Thursday morning, but thick fog has developed overnight around central Indiana. The visibility may drop below a quarter of a mile during the morning commute! As a result, a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for several counties around the FOX59 viewing area. It includes the cities of Indianapolis, Bloomington and Muncie. The advisory is scheduled to expire by 10 AM.

For an updated list of school delays, click here.

There is going to be another wave of showers and thunderstorms to impact the area Thursday as the unsettled weather pattern continues. Most of the activity will remain west of the state until we head into the afternoon hours. A couple strong thunderstorms may fire up this afternoon and evening, mainly for areas south of Interstate 70. The primary threats today include gusty winds, hail and heavy downpours.

Temperatures today will rebound into the lower to mid-70s this afternoon, which is slightly above average for early May. A cold front is going to sweep over the state Thursday night and the boundary will result in cooler temperatures to end the work week. Highs in the rise into the upper 60s Friday and will struggle rise near 60 degrees Saturday.

Shower chances will linger Friday morning and Saturday. Unfortunately, rain will likely impact the Indy Mini Marathon Saturday morning with a low around 50 degrees. Runners will need to prepare and have the rain gear ready for the race! Sunday’s weather is looking pleasant and dry with highs in the upper 60s.