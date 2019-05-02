× Noblesville man accused of beating dog, inflicting injuries requiring numerous surgeries

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A man faces animal cruelty charges after police say he injured a dog, prompting numerous surgeries and a treatment cost of more than $9,000.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, officers were called to Village Pantry at 710 Westfield Rd. around 12:40 p.m. on April 3. A witness reported seeing a man kicking and beating a dog in the parking lot.

By the time police arrived, the man, later identified as 62-year-old Theodore Harris Jr., and dog were gone. Police received information that Harris and the dog were at All-Star Veterinary Clinic in Westfield.

Police launched a criminal investigation into the case after speaking with additional witnesses learning about the animal’s injuries. The dog underwent numerous surgeries, police said, and animal care costs are in excess of $9,000.

After reviewing the case, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office decided to file criminal charges against Harris, who was arrested on April 29. He was taken to the Hamilton County Jail on a felony animal cruelty charge and a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge.