Police arrest man who bought gun found at scene of deadly Zionsville shooting, investigate other 'person(s) of interest'

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.– Police in Zionsville say they’ve identified “person(s) of interest” in a homicide near the Big-4 Rail Trail.

A 23-year-old man was found dead early Sunday morning in Zionsville in a small retention pond on the Rail Trail near the Quail Run Apartments.

The man, identified as Samuel Thomas Bennett, of Zionsville, died from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

As police investigated the case, they arrested one person, but not for the homicide. According to court documents, the arrest was for David Meschino, 28, of Zionsville. He faces one count of attempted providing firearm to ineligible person.

Meschino told police he recently purchased three guns for another man. FOX59 is not identifying that man at this time because he is not facing any charges at this time.

That man told Meschino he couldn’t buy guns himself due to a felony on his record, but said it was going to be expunged soon, according to court documents.

When police asked Meschino why he purchased the guns, he said someone had “beef with (the man)” and the man was worried.

On the day of the shooting, police found a Charter Arm 357 revolver in a wooded area near the Town Hall and Rail Trail. That gun was confirmed to be one purchased by Meschino.

Court documents show police searched the man’s home and found receipt paperwork from the revolver, as well as an owner’s manual.

Investigators said Thursday they are pursuing other person(s) of interest who have been identified but their names were not released. The investigation is still active.

