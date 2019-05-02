Police: Indiana woman killed boyfriend by driving over him twice

Posted 11:47 AM, May 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:57AM, May 2, 2019

Briana Rice booking photo courtesy of Lake County Jail

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana woman accused of driving over her boyfriend twice with a car has been charged in his killing.

Twenty-three-year-old Briana Rice of Hammond is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, in the April 24 death of 25-year-old Terrondy Jones.

She appeared for an initial hearing Monday in Lake County during which a judge entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

The Post-Tribune reports that a witness told police she saw a couple arguing outside an East Chicago apartment before a man began walking away from a car. The witness said a woman driver then ran over the man twice before driving away from the scene.

Online court documents do not list the name of Rice’s court-appointed attorney.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.