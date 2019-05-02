× Rain and thunderstorm chances sticking around today

Here we go again… Rain and thunderstorms have returned to Central Indiana. The first round got underway in Central Indiana just before the lunch hour. From now through the rest of the evening, we’ll be dodging on and off showers.

Thunderstorm activity will return this afternoon. While we can’t completely rule out the chance for a strong storm, the best ingredients for severe weather lie to our south near the Indiana/Kentucky border. However, remain weather aware. We could see a few stronger storms here, mostly south of I-70. The main threats with any storms that do develop will be heavy downpours and gusty winds with the possibility for hail.

Rain chances will ease overnight as a front to our west slowly sweeps east across the state. This will bring cooler, less humid air to the area for your Friday.

After early morning showers on Friday exit Central Indiana, the rest of the day will be on the drier side with a few spotty showers around.

That’s good news for fireworks at the Indians tomorrow night. Temperatures will be cooler but seasonable, in the mid 60’s to start the game. However, a rain jacket would still be worthwhile to bring so you don’t get caught under a stray shower.

Looking ahead to the mini marathon on Saturday – rain returns to the forecast. Showers will be in the area but that’s it. Thunderstorm activity won’t be an issue for the race. Plan on a cooler morning, with temperatures starting out in the low 50’s.