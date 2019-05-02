Support Eskenazi Health at the 2019 Decorators’ Home Show

Posted 9:24 AM, May 2, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis home has stood the test of time for 100 years with vaulted ceilings and stately staircases. Now, it's a big piece of one of the city's most popular home tours. Sherman took a look inside this year's Decorators' Show House to find out how you can take part while supporting Eskenazi Health.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.