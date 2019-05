Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- How often are you checking your feeds?

Research shows people spend an average of 142 minutes on social media each day. In the age of 'likes'.. Many women struggle with comparison. That can lead to anxiety and ultimately dead end in debt.

Best-selling author and motivational speaker Rachel Cruz says she can help. Her new book is called "The Contentment Journal". She joined us with how to survive in this "#blessed culture".